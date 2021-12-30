Leopard Approaches A College Campus In Tamil Nadu By killing A Dog

In the early hours of Wednesday, a leopard wandered onto the campus of a college, causing concern among locals. Before fleeing the area, the leopard mauled a dog to death.



The cadaver was discovered by the college's watchman, who alerted the Forest Department . Fortunately, the college was closed for the holidays and no one was present, according to authorities.

The pug markings of the giant cat were discovered during an inspection. The police officials stated that it had been roaming in the neighbourhood for the last few months.

The location is close to the Madukkarai woodlands. According to the police, the locals have already alerted the department and given them a video showing the carnivore's movement there a few days ago.

They said that the Forest Department pledged to take efforts to prevent the leopard from accessing human habitats.

