Madras High Court Appealed To Centre To Finish The Construction Of The Madurai AIIMS In Three Years

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench ordered the Union government to finish the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai as soon as possible, preferably within three years.



The development on the matter took place when a PIL was submitted by KK Ramesh and filed about the project's delay. As a result a Bench comprised of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi granted the decision.

The judges noted that the proposals to construct AIIMS in other states are moving along nicely and progressively. Despite the fact that the government's assurance that the project in Madurai would be completed in an estimated time of 45 months, but they claimed that the significant progress has yet to be achieved. The judges ordered the Centre to make a judgement on the project consultant's hiring as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, a PIL filed by K Pushpavanam seeking directives to open outpatient services and MBBS programmes at Madurai AIIMS was considered.

The Government of India's Assistant Solicitor General (ASG), L Victoria Gowri, told a Division Bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and K Murali Shankar that the State has recommended Sivagangai as well as Theni medical college only as possible temporary location for MBBS classes under Madurai AIIMS. While Gowri added that in response, AIIMS Executive Director Dr Mangu Hanumantha Rao made a formal communication to the State on August 6.

She also further stated Rao has stated that the central government is willing to begin courses in any of the state-selected colleges, given to such administrative and academic infrastructure criteria.

Meanwhile, the justices deferred the case because the State's senior lawyer, Veera Kathiravan, urged that the court give the government time to make a decision on the amenities sought by the AIIMS director. During the next session, they ordered both parties to file affidavits.