The number of new Covid-19 infections has increased somewhat in Tamil Nadu, with 30 persons testing positive for the virus on Sunday. Among which, sixteen of them were from Chennai.



According to state health department officials, there were two clusters: six from a family in Thiruvanmiyur and a Korean family who had returned from a tour in Mauritius. Meanwhile, the district's active cases have been kept below 100 thanks to a high recovery rate.

In Chennai, 96 individuals are currently receiving treatment for the condition, with only nine of them being admitted to hospitals. The remaining patients, who have moderate symptoms such as a temperature or a cold, are being treated at home.

In total, there are 228 current cases in Tamil Nadu, down 86% from the same day last month. Further to Chennai, Chengalpattu, a neighbouring district, has the second largest number of active cases (30). In the previous 24 hours, three persons have been infected here.

In 29 of the state's 38 districts, no one tested positive for the disease. For the 23rd day in a row, no covid fatalities were reported in Tennessee, bringing the total death toll to 38,025. Despite a decrease in cases and deaths, Ma Subramanian, the minister of health, stressed the importance of adhering to Covid regulations.

Meanwhile, with 861 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally has risen to 4,30,36,132, while the death toll from the virus has risen to 5,21,691 with 6 additional fatalities, according to the Union health ministry. The active cases make about 0.03 percent of the total caseload, while the COVID-19 recovery rate in the United States remains at 98.76 percent.