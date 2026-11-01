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New environmental cess to drive up liquor prices from today
In Short
This means every purchase of IMFL, beer, or wine at retail outlets will immediately reflect the added Rs 10 environmental and social welfare charge.
Chennai: Consumers in Tamil Nadu have to shell out more for their preferred alcoholic beverages starting from Sunday, as the state-run TASMAC implements a new environmental cess of Rs 10. This means every purchase of IMFL, beer, or wine at retail outlets will immediately reflect the added Rs 10 environmental and social welfare charge.
Quoting a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) circular, a senior official on Saturday said that stakeholders across the supply chain, including local manufacturers and suppliers, have been notified to adjust their pricing structures accordingly to comply with the mandated rollout date.
Stating that the move was expected to generate additional revenue dedicated toward environmental and social welfare initiatives managed through the state machinery, the official said “as the implementation date arrives tomorrow, retail shops and licensed establishments are preparing for the updated pricing rollout across all districts in Tamil Nadu”.
He said to keep things running smoothly, TASMAC also directed manufacturers and wholesale depots to ensure proper price labeling with QR codes, warned staff against collecting any extra unauthorized money, and set up designated bank accounts across five regional zones to maintain transparent financial records. The TASMAC official said under this updated mechanism, shoppers can still claim their Rs 10 back by handing back eligible empty bottles to authorized vendors
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