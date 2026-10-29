Non-Hindus must pledge reverence to enter Agamic temples: HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ruled that non-Hindus who refuse to pledge reverence or abide by traditional customs cannot be allowed entry into Agamic temples, emphasising that doing so would compromise their religious sanctity.

The ruling stems from a public interest litigation filed by K Thangam Venkatesh, which sought strict enforcement of the Tamil Nadu Temple Entry Authorisation Act and accountability for statutory violations.

A division bench comprising Justices G R Swaminathan and P Murugan made it clear on Tuesday that the judgment’s scope applies strictly to Agamic temples. An Agamic temple is a Hindu shrine built, consecrated and maintained according to Agama shastras, ancient manuals that prescribe every detail of temple life.

Addressing the nuances of interfaith temple visits, the bench highlighted contrasting approaches by political figures. Citing an example, the court said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, a Christian by faith, worshipped at the renowned Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple after duly signing the mandatory undertaking.

“A Christian by faith, he was not asked to convert to Hinduism. He was only requested to affirm his reverence for the deity. This is what we call an inclusive approach,” the judges observed, contrasting it with instances where individuals bypassed established rules.

The bench did not mince words regarding political posturing and performative displays of faith.Lashing out at what it termed “political sycophancy”, the judges pointed to political figures of non-Hindu faiths who make it a point to visit temples while conspicuously displaying religious markings on their foreheads purely for political optics.

“The vote value of such a display is obvious. We hold that usages and customs of the temple cannot kneel before such display of ‘chamchagiri’ and optics,” the bench asserted. Furthermore, the judges referred to a recent incident involving TVK MLA Badrudeen Mustafa, who allegedly scaled temple towers during a ‘Kumbabishekam’ ceremony under the pretext of inspecting amenities.

The court slammed the episode, pointing out the irony of a leader proclaiming that “Sanatana Dharma ought to be eradicated” while simultaneously climbing temple towers during a holy ceremony. It also called out other politicians entering sacred spaces wearing religious markers or skull caps despite local protests. The court has directed authorities to strictly enforce rules, ensuring that age-old traditions and temple entry rules are rigorously upheld without caving to political expedience.