On Social Media And The Online, Cybercrime Cops Are Cracking Down On Obscene information In Chennai

The Cybercrime department is trying to crack down on filthy and obscene content becoming popular on social media platforms, and has removed over 600 videos from YouTube, including those created by 'PUBG' Madhan, who is currently in custody.

The law enforcers are leaving no chances and in association with social media, firms act quickly. Based on complaints lodged by veteran comedian actors Senthil and Charlie, the fake Twitter accounts were suspended within half an hour.

In the last ten days, authorities have removed roughly 80 films from YouTube that were published by massage parlours and tattoo shops. Following Madhan's arrest in Dharmapuri on June 18, the cybercrime department removed over 400 videos from his YouTube channels, including 'Toxic Madan 18+,' 'Madan,' 'PUBG Madan lady fan,' and 'Richie Gaming.' About 120 clips about cosmetic treatments and those with filthy material were also removed.

The cybercrime department will be bolstered with 50 additional staff with competence in cyber laws and computer understanding in the near future. They will be deployed to the cybercrime department's social media lab, in which at least two dozen officers are currently pursuing various types of offenders. Police also intend to purchase more advanced technology in order to deal with cybercriminals.

When police receive a complaint in this regard, they must open a case and request that the obscene content be removed from the respective social media platforms. In certain circumstances, businesses may cite freedom of speech as a basis for refusing to cooperate, but this is a difficulty that the police have anticipated and are addressing.

According to him, the wing's officers are working around the clock to remove offensive movies, and they have a great partnership with the social media firms, said police commissioner Shankar Jiwal. They are acting quickly in response to our requirements. They are trying to strike a balance between freedom of expression and disparaging content.