Private Hospitals In Tamil Nadu Have Yet To Reduce The Cost Of Covid Vaccines

Despite the government's announcement, private hospitals in Tamil Nadu have not lowered the prices of Covid vaccinations — Covishield and Covaxin. Both Covishield and Covaxin would be offered for Rs 225 plus a Rs 150 service fee, according to the Union government.



Many private hospitals blame it on out-of-date inventory bought at a greater price.

Dr Aslesha Vijaay Sheth, the chief of Emergency Medicine at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, said that the government has put a cap. Dr. Vijaay said that they were sure all private hospitals will abide by it.

In Chennai, the paid precautionary dose began off on a lacklustre tone. In addition, a mother of two was one of the first to receive the compensated booster shot. She expressed that she was feeling safe. Her entire family has not arrived. The government should make it available to the underprivileged for free.

Mixed reactions have been circulating on social media. While those who can afford it are feeling happy with paying for the booster shot, many people are concerned that the impoverished will be left on their own. Some have even suggested that the PM Cares Fund be used for this. The hospitals anticipate an increase in turnout once the public is aware of the issue.