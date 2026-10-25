Rajinikanth watches film with fans for the first time in 40 years

Chennai: Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth has, for the first time in 40 years, watched his film with his fans in a theatre! The Tamil superstar silently made his way to PVR cinemas at the Phoenix Mall in Velacherry in Chennai on Friday night to catch his film ‘Jailer 2’ with his dear fans. A video clip put out by Sun Pictures showed the Superstar being received by a close set of people including music director Anirudh at the mall and then being escorted to the theatre where he is seen enjoying the film with his fans.

The collections of Jailer 2, which is well on its way to shattering box office records, have already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark. Apart from emerging a huge blockbuster, director Nelson Dilipkumar’s ‘Jailer 2’, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, has come in for praise from not just critics and audiences but also from celebrities across the country. Earlier, actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan had congratulated his dear friend Rajinikanth in the wake of the latter’s film ‘Jailer 2’ going on to emerge a superhit worldwide. Taking to his X timeline to pen a congratulatory post to Rajinikanth and the whole team of Jailer 2, which released on Thursday, Kamal Haasan, in Tamil said, “News has come in that Jailer 2, starring my dear friend Rajinikanth, which released today has emerged a superhit worldwide. Heartfelt congratulations to my friend Rajinikanth, director @Nelsondilpkumar, music composer @anirudhofficial, and the @sunpictures team.”

Director Nelson Dilipkumar was swift to respond to Kamal Haasan’s tweet. He replied saying, “Thank you so much @ikamalhaasan sir, for your kind words. Coming from a legend like you, it means a lot! #jailer2.”

National Award winning actor, director and producer Dhanush, who watched the first day first show of the film, was the first to congratulate the team. Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the film soon after watching it, Dhanush wrote, “JAILER 2 is a MUST MUST MUST watch. BLOCKBUSTER (followed by a number of fire symbols). A FEAST for every Thalaivar fan.”