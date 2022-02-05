Social reforms: Ramanujar close to DMK's hearts says M K Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin said on Saturday the social reforms advocated by Vaishnavite Saint Ramanujar are close to DMK government's heart.

Thanking Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy for inviting him for the consecration of the Golden Ramanujar statue, Stalin also pointed out that late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had scripted the tele-serial on the seer's life and times.

Stalin said: "The social reforms advocated by Ramanujar are close to our hearts too. In one of our reformist approaches, my government appointed archakas (priests) in temples from all castes and ensured equality for all in performing pujas in the sanctum sanctorum of the temples in Tamil Nadu."

"I whole-heartedly wish the function a grand success and may this 'Statue of Equality' remain as the symbol of national integration," Stalin said.