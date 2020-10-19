Stalin urges Tamil Nadu Governor to give assent to school students' reservation Bill

Chennai:Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President M.K. Stalin on Monday urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to give his assent to the Bill providing reservation for government school students in medical college admissions.

According to Stalin, it is nothing but betrayal of government school students that Purohit is not giving his assent to the Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly and Chief Minister K. Palaniswami not exerting pressure on the Governor on this.

The Bill passed unanimously by the state Assembly provides for 7.5 per cent reservation for students of government schools in medical college admissions and was sent to Purohit for his assent.

The Governor is yet to take a decision on the Bill.