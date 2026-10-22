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Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rain as Bay system may develop into cyclone
In Short
Chennai Meteorological Centre director Durai said conditions were favourable for a low-pressure area to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. It was expected to strengthen and move west-southwestwards, with the possibility of developing into a cyclonic storm.
Chennai: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue across Tamil Nadu until October 26, while a fresh weather system expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal on Friday could subsequently intensify into a cyclone.
Chennai Meteorological Centre director Durai said conditions were favourable for a low-pressure area to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. It was expected to strengthen and move west-southwestwards, with the possibility of developing into a cyclonic storm.
However, he said the prospective cyclone was not expected to directly affect Tamil Nadu. Further details about its development and movement would be announced later. Its eventual intensity and course would become clearer as the weather system develops.
The forecast comes as the northeast monsoon gathers strength across the state. During the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, three districts recorded very heavy rain and 13 experienced heavy rain. Chennai’s MGR Nagar received the highest rainfall of 15.4 cm.
Durai said another low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining southern Tamil Nadu was unlikely to intensify significantly. Nevertheless, it could bring very heavy rain to southern districts, while several other parts of the State would continue receiving substantial rainfall.
For Thursday, the forecast indicated intense spells across southern, western and delta districts, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul and Madurai.
Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai were also among the areas likely to receive significant rain. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds could accompany showers in several places.
On Friday, isolated heavy to very heavy rain was forecast for Kanyakumari, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris. Heavy showers were also likely in Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi and Theni, with rain expected across several additional districts.
Chennai could receive moderate rain on October 22 and 24, followed by heavy rain on October 25, according to the forecast.
The department’s broader warning for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry indicates the possibility of very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and squally weather through October 26.
Durai also said a system over the Arabian Sea had moved west-northwestwards towards Somalia.
Looking ahead, he indicated that Tamil Nadu could receive above-normal northeast monsoon rainfall in November, with seasonal rain potentially continuing until the second week of January.
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