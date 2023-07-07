Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Accuses BJP Government Of Targeting Non-BJP States With Uniform Civil Code

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accused the central government, led by the BJP, of employing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a tool to target non-BJP states. He alleged that individuals who voiced their opposition to the proposed legislation were being intimidated by investigations conducted by central agencies such as the CBI, ED, and IT.

During a press conference in Chennai, CM Stalin stated that the BJP-led NDA at the Centre intends to impose the UCC and exploit it against non-BJP states, resorting to threats of CBI, ED, and IT raids against those who resist.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the UCC to the forefront of national discussions, emphasizing that the country cannot function with two separate sets of laws, and asserting that the Uniform Civil Code aligns with the core principles of the Constitution.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his concerns about the current situation, where people are being provoked using the pretext of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He questioned the viability of running a country with two sets of laws and highlighted that the Constitution advocates for equal rights. Additionally, he mentioned that the Supreme Court has also urged the implementation of the UCC. PM Modi accused the opposition of engaging in vote bank politics rather than prioritizing the interests of the nation.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee for Law and Justice commenced its meeting in Parliament on Monday to address concerns related to the proposed Uniform Civil Code. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, emphasized the necessity of enacting a law that encompasses and unifies all citizens of the country.

The minister expressed optimism that the BJP would receive bipartisan support from other political parties for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. He mentioned having a majority in the Rajya Sabha and believed that many leaders from different parties shared the desire to unite the country. The minister expected cross-party backing for the Uniform Civil Code, indicating that it would garner support beyond party lines.

Meanwhile, during a press conference held in Lucknow, Mayawati, the chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), stated on Sunday that her party does not oppose the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). However, she clarified that they do not support the approach taken by the BJP in implementing it nationwide. Mayawati emphasized that politicizing the issue and forcefully imposing the UCC in the country is not appropriate.