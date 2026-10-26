TN teachers push for cameras, stricter supervision at public exam centres

Chennai: Installing CCTV cameras at public examination centres and reforming the appointment of invigilators are among the measures government school teachers have proposed to strengthen the conduct of Tamil Nadu’s Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in 2026-27.

The teachers have also urged the school education department to reduce gaps between papers and reconsider allowing chief invigilators to use mobile phones during the opening hour of examinations.

Questions over unusually high concentrations of perfect scores in certain private schools have prompted the demands. In one institution, over 100 of its 148 Class 12 candidates secured centums in Chemistry in 2025, while none achieved the same score in 2026. Such variations at a few private schools had led the department to appoint officers on special duty to oversee examinations at those institutions in 2026.

R. Srinivasan, state general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Headmasters’ Association, advocated camera surveillance as a safeguard for students and a means of improving accountability during examinations.

He referred to cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against government teachers serving as invigilators. Students had alleged sexual assault, while the teachers maintained they were checking for malpractice, he said

Citing circulars from the CBSE and Karnataka’s school education department that he said mandated CCTV coverage, Srinivasan sought similar arrangements in Tamil Nadu. However, Directorate of Government Examinations officials pointed to the cost of installing cameras at more than 7,000 examination centres, each containing several halls.

With around 8.5 lakh candidates and 20 students accommodated per hall, approximately 42,000 halls would require coverage, according to the estimates cited.

As an alternative, Srinivasan proposed fitting randomly selected centres with plug-and-play cameras during examinations. Teachers also argued that lengthy intervals between papers weakened students’ concentration.

Assigning government teachers to examination duty in private schools additionally disrupted regular lessons for lower classes, they said.

Another concern is the provision permitting chief invigilators to use phones for an hour after examinations begin to communicate attendance and other details. Teachers sought its withdrawal, citing the possibility of misuse.

Demanding computerised random allocation of examination personnel, the teachers alleged that local influence sometimes determined postings, enabling lenient invigilators to be assigned to selected schools. They said randomisation would help make appointments more transparent and ensure consistent supervision across centres throughout the state.



