TN under TVK rule sees rise in sexual crimes, drugs: Stalin

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday alleged that under the TVK regime, Tamil Nadu was witnessing a competition between sexual crimes on the one hand and the prevalence of drugs on the other.

Addressing a function here, Stalin said that although Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was “shouting and levelling allegations of an evil force”, people understood who that “evil force” was.

Vijay, founder-president of the TVK, has often labelled the DMK an “evil force” and projected himself as the political heir to the welfare legacy of AIADMK icons M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, praising them for their steadfast opposition to the DMK.

Stalin recalled that before taking over as Chief Minister in 2021, he had said his government would deliver such good governance that even those who did not vote for the DMK would regret their decision.

“If you ask about the situation today, the state of governance is such that not only those who did not vote, but even those who did vote (for the TVK) are lamenting.

That is the truth. You must understand this. Hence, under this reels governance, not only are those who did not vote for them lamenting, but even those who voted for them are doing so today,” he said.

“Every single day, whether you pick up a newspaper, watch television or scroll through social media, there is not a day without news of murder, robbery, theft and sexual assault in the state,” the former CM alleged, adding that reports of child kidnappings had been surfacing continuously for the past five to six days.

Recalling Vijay’s remark that the political competition was between only two parties, the TVK and the DMK, Stalin said he had retorted that the “competition was only between power cuts and sickle attacks”.

“Today, that has changed, and the competition in the state is between sexual violence and the prevalence of drugs,” Stalin said.

On the ‘Singappen’ special police force for women’s safety established by the TVK government, Stalin said the situation had now reached a point where another force was needed just to protect the ‘Singappen’ force.

Tamil Nadu was witnessing rising prices and a “collapse” of administration, the DMK chief said, alleging that sexual crimes against women had become a recurring occurrence. He also referred to power outages in the state and criticised the TVK regime.