GMR Airports Unveils AI-Powered Digital Twin Platform to Transform Airport Operations

GMR Airports has introduced a groundbreaking AI-powered digital twin platform at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, marking a new era in airport operations and passenger services. The platform is the backbone of the next-generation Airport Predictive Operation Centre (APOC), designed to integrate airside, landside, and terminal activities into a cohesive system. Utilizing real-time data and advanced analytics, it aims to optimize operations, minimize disruptions, and elevate the overall passenger experience.

The launch event was attended by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Telangana Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, GMR Group Airports Chairman Shri GBS Raju, and other senior officials, alongside key stakeholders from the aviation sector. The initiative reflects GMR’s vision to establish a standardized operating model for all its airports, with the digital twin platform being implemented in phases.

According to SGK Kishore, Executive Director (South) and Chief Innovation Officer at GMR Airports, the AI-enabled platform represents a significant technological leap in aviation. He stated that the APOC sets new benchmarks for operational modernization, ensuring smoother passenger journeys, reduced wait times, and enhanced safety. He emphasized the transformative impact of real-time data integration and predictive analytics in achieving operational efficiency and passenger satisfaction.

The platform introduces several advanced features to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency. By using intelligent crowd management systems, it ensures smoother passenger flow and improved security. Queue and flow analytics further optimize terminal operations, reducing waiting times and minimizing missed flights. Real-time monitoring of high-visibility areas ensures inclusivity for passengers with special needs, while behavior analytics enhance safety and security measures throughout the airport.

Operationally, the digital twin platform provides virtual simulations for handling various scenarios, enabling proactive decision-making. Smart traffic monitoring improves landside efficiency by detecting potential issues early, easing congestion and enhancing passenger handling. Additionally, Internet of Things (IoT) analytics streamlines parking and road safety operations through real-time data insights.

The APOC promotes collaborative decision-making by connecting airlines, air traffic control, ground handlers, and other stakeholders in a centralized system. This integrated approach ensures effective communication, situational awareness, and swift responses to challenges, resulting in heightened efficiency and safety standards.

GMR Airports is leveraging state-of-the-art digital technology, artificial intelligence, and prescriptive analytics to redefine air travel. With the digital twin platform as a foundation, the airport is poised to deliver seamless experiences across all touchpoints.