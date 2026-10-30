26 counters set up at ANU

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner and Additional Election Authority K Mayur Ashok has directed returning officers, zonal officers and route officers to pay special attention to their election duties at the reception and counting centres set up at Acharya Nagarjuna University.

He addressed the returning officers and zonal officers on the arrangements and responsibilities at the reception and counting centres on the university campus on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that systematic measures were being taken to transport ballot boxes to the strong rooms at ANU after completion of polling on November 1.

To avoid congestion when the polling personnel arrive from different routes after the completion of polling, materials from polling stations transported in each bus should be systematically sorted and directed to the designated stalls. A total of 26 counters had been set up across four blocks on the ANU campus.

He directed officials to arrange two tables at each stall to ensure that the counting process scheduled for November 3 proceeds smoothly.

At the first table, crucial election materials, including ballot boxes, ballot paper accounts, green seal accounts and the presiding officer’s diary, must be received carefully through personal handover and secured in the strong rooms.

At the second table, arrangements should be completed for receiving statutory and non-statutory materials.

Returning Officers and AROs were instructed to supervise the management of their respective allotted stalls.

GMC additional commissioners I Kishore, G Ravindra, deputy commissioners G Sambasiva Rao, B Srinivasa Rao, city planner D Rambabu, SE G Venkateswara Rao, MHO Dr Suresh, DCP Suraj Kumar were present.