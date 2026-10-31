All set for polling in GMC,Tenali Municipality tomorrow

Guntur: District collector CM Sai Kanth Varma said that all arrangements had been completed for conducting municipal elections in Guntur Municipal Corporation and Tenali Municipality on November 1. Addressing a press conference at the Collectorate here on Friday, he explained the arrangements made for the elections, deployment of polling personnel, security measures and counting centres.

He said that 596 polling stations had been set up within the limits of GMC with 4,514 polling personnel deployed. In Tenali Municipality, 185 polling stations had been established and 1,185 personnel assigned to election duties. He said that all necessary arrangements had been completed for conducting elections at a total of 781 polling stations in both areas.

He said election material would be distributed on October 31. Guntur has 76 wards and Tenali has 52 wards, taking the total to 128 wards. As election in one ward in Tenali had been unanimous, elections would be held for the remaining 127 wards.

He informed that as many as 6,18,714 voters in GMC and 1,57,089 voters in Tenali Municipality would exercise their franchise in the elections. He said that distribution of voter slips had been completed to the extent of 70 percent in Guntur and 87 percent in Tenali. He instructed the concerned officials to complete the remaining distribution at the earliest.

He announced that counting of votes for the municipal elections would be held on November 3. For Guntur, a reception centre, strong room and counting centre had been established at ANU. Arrangements for counting of votes polled in Tenali Municipality had been made at VSR College.

He said about 1,200 police personnel would be deployed for municipal election security. Flying squads and surveillance teams had also been constituted to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections.

District Revenue Officer NSK Khazavali was also present.