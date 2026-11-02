Control rooms set up as cyclone approaches

Guntur: District administration has sounded an alert in view of the approaching Cyclone ‘Murasu’ and set up control rooms to deal with any emergency.

A control room has been set up at the Collectorate with telephone number 0863-2234014.

Collector CM Sai Kanth Varma held a video conference with district officials on Sunday and reviewed the precautionary measures being taken to tackle the cyclone.

He said the Meteorological Department had forecast that the depression would intensify into a deep depression and subsequently develop into a cyclone.

It was likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by November 2.

He directed officials to identify low-lying areas within the limits of GMC and other municipalities and review the precautionary measures required in those locations.

Depending on the situation, people should be shifted immediately to rehabilitation centres, where quality food must be provided.

Special care should be taken of children, elderly persons, pregnant women and lactating mothers. He instructed all officials to remain in the field and continuously monitor the situation to prevent any loss of life or property.

GMC commissioner K Mayur Ashok, joint collector Ashutosh Srivastava, Guntur district revenue officer NSK Khajavali, municipal commissioners and other concerned district officials participated in the video conference.