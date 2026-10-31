- Will electoral responsibility be prioritised over leisure plans during this poll
- Paid holiday declared on Nov 1 for GVMC elections
- Foot-tapping tracks blare out all day as contestants canvass hard
- Heavy rainfall expected on Nov 2, 3
- 468 tables for GMC ballot counting
- 308 polling stations in 4 municipalities
- Poll-related local holidays declared
- 36,351 police personnel deployed for local body polls
Heavy rainfall expected on Nov 2, 3
In Short
People are also advised not to take shelter under trees or near hoardings during heavy rainfall.
Guntur: District collector CM Sai Kanth Varma urged the public to remain alert in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall on November 2 and 3. He stated that the Meteorological Department had issued warnings indicating heavy rainfall during these two days. In a statement, he directed the officials concerned to remain vigilant and issue necessary precautionary instructions to the public. He appealed to people not to stay in weak buildings or huts and advised them to keep away from rain-soaked walls.
He urged the public not to go near tanks, streams and rivulets, and advised them not to venture into water bodies for fishing or swimming. People are also advised not to take shelter under trees or near hoardings during heavy rainfall.
In case of heavy rainfall, increased water flow or any other emergency, the public are requested to immediately inform the district collector’s office control room No 0863-2234014.
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