Heavy rainfall expected on Nov 2, 3

Guntur: District collector CM Sai Kanth Varma urged the public to remain alert in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall on November 2 and 3. He stated that the Meteorological Department had issued warnings indicating heavy rainfall during these two days. In a statement, he directed the officials concerned to remain vigilant and issue necessary precautionary instructions to the public. He appealed to people not to stay in weak buildings or huts and advised them to keep away from rain-soaked walls.

He urged the public not to go near tanks, streams and rivulets, and advised them not to venture into water bodies for fishing or swimming. People are also advised not to take shelter under trees or near hoardings during heavy rainfall.

In case of heavy rainfall, increased water flow or any other emergency, the public are requested to immediately inform the district collector’s office control room No 0863-2234014.