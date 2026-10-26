Pemmasani campaigns for NDA candidates

GunturUnion Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications D Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said drinking water facilities were being provided under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme with an allocation of Rs 576 crore, which would solve drinking water problems in Etukuru and other areas of Guntur Rural mandal. He along with Prathipadu MLA B Ramanjaneyulu conducted an election campaign for alliance candidate for Guntur mayoral post Kovelamudi Lakshmi Aparna of the Telugu Desam Party and Ward 19 corporator candidate Dasari Lakshmi Durga on Sunday.

The campaign began at Veeranjaneya Swamy Temple and passed through Bank Bazaar Road, Saibaba Temple Road, Nalaka Vari Bazaar, Dargah Bazaar and Boddurayi Centre before concluding at the local Ammavari Temple. Mayorcandidate Lakshmi Aparna, corporator candidate Lakshmi Durga were also present.