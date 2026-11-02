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Phonosurgery workshop held
In Short
Eminent specialists discussed advanced diagnostic techniques, Botox therapy, laser surgery and multidisciplinary treatment approaches for voice disorders. Dr V Phaniendrakumar and Dr P Vijaya coordinated the programme.
Guntur: The 20th National Phonosurgery Course and Workshop on “Spasmodic Dysphonia – Basics to Advanced” was organised at Lalitha PVS Institute of Medical Sciences, Guntur, under the Lalitha CME Series.
Eminent specialists discussed advanced diagnostic techniques, Botox therapy, laser surgery and multidisciplinary treatment approaches for voice disorders. Dr V Phaniendrakumar and Dr P Vijaya coordinated the programme.
Around 150 delegates attended the workshop, which received two credit hours from the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council.
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