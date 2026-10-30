Postal ballot centres in all mandals

Guntur: Postal ballot facilitation centres for the ZPTC and MPTC elections will be set up at all mandal headquarters on October 30 and 31, Guntur district collector and District Election Officer CM Sai Kanth Varma said. He appealed to all employees deployed for election duties to exercise their right to vote. He reviewed the arrangements with the returning officers for the ZPTC and MPTC elections at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he instructed polling personnel opting for postal ballots to bring their voter ID cards and election duty allocation orders. Help desks would be available at the centres, and gazetted officers would be deployed to attest the required documents. He said Postal Ballot Facilitation Centres had been arranged at Mandal Parishad offices in every mandal.

He directed officials to ensure that postal ballots for the ZPTC and MPTC elections were prepared in advance. As polling staff would stay overnight at polling stations, officials were instructed to provide mosquito coils and other mosquito-control materials. He said Andhra Muslim College would serve as the distribution centre for the GMC while the strong room, reception centre and counting centre had been arranged at Acharya Nagarjuna University.

For Tenali Municipality elections, the distribution centre, strong room, reception centre and counting centre had been arranged at VSR College in Tenali.

He said election material would be distributed on October 31, polling would take place on November 1, and counting would be held on November 3.

He further said that polling for the ZPTC and MPTC elections would be held on November 5, with counting scheduled for November 7.