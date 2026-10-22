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Protesting YSRCP activists caned
Guntur: Tension prevailed in some parts of Palnadu district on Wednesday, the first day of filing nominations for the ZPTC and MPTC elections. In some places, TDP leaders allegedly tore the nomination papers of YSRCP leaders and prevented them from filing nominations.
Tension prevailed in Rompicherla, under Narasaraopet Rural Police Station limits, when former MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, along with party activists, arrived in a rally to file nominations. The police stopped them, stating that Section 144 was in force and only five persons would be allowed to file nominations. Heated exchanges took place, and the police and activists pushed each other. The police resorted to mild lathi-charge and dispersed the protesting YSRCP activists.
In Macherla, former MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, along with party activists, sat on the road, at the Bus Stand Centre protesting against alleged police high-handedness. Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy alleged that the police were preventing YSRCP candidates from filing nominations. He also alleged that TDP leaders had torn the nomination papers of YSRCP leaders in some places. In Krosuru, TDP activists allegedly attacked a YSRCP ZPTC candidate and injured him in the presence of the police. At Muppalla Mandal Parishad office, TDP activists allegedly took away the nomination papers of YSRCP candidate Rami Reddy and prevented him from filing his nomination.
In Chagantivaripalem village of Muppalla mandal, the nomination papers of YSRCP MPTC candidate Sarita were allegedly torn by TDP leaders.
In Chilakaluripet, the police detained former Minister Vidadala Rajini at her residence as a precautionary measure. Former MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu was also detained at his residence in Vinukonda.
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