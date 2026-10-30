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Stroke awareness walk organised
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Guntur: ‘World Stroke Day 2026 was observed on Thursday at Lalitha PVS Institute of Medical Sciences here. A series of stroke awareness activities were organised under the guidance of neurologist Dr P Vijaya.
A stroke awareness walk, expert talks on various aspects of stroke, and specialised Code Stroke training for the stroke response team and paramedical staff conducted.
Senior neurologist Dr U Veeramma explained the importance of the golden window for eligible patients with acute ischaemic stroke. Senior neurologists Dr Usha Kiran, Dr N Srinivasa Rao were also present.
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