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Stroke awareness walk organised

Senior neurologist Dr P Vijaya addressing a meeting held at Lalitha PVS Institute of Medical Sciences in Guntur on Thursday on the occasion of World Stroke Day 2026
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Senior neurologist Dr P Vijaya addressing a meeting held at Lalitha PVS Institute of Medical Sciences in Guntur on Thursday on the occasion of World Stroke Day 2026

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Guntur: ‘World Stroke Day 2026 was observed on Thursday at Lalitha PVS Institute of Medical Sciences here. A series of stroke awareness activities were organised under the guidance of neurologist Dr P Vijaya.

A stroke awareness walk, expert talks on various aspects of stroke, and specialised Code Stroke training for the stroke response team and paramedical staff conducted.

Senior neurologist Dr U Veeramma explained the importance of the golden window for eligible patients with acute ischaemic stroke. Senior neurologists Dr Usha Kiran, Dr N Srinivasa Rao were also present.

The Hans India
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World Stroke Day 2026Lalitha PVS Hospital GunturDr P Vijaya NeurologistStroke Awareness WalkCode Stroke Training
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