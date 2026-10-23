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Tributes paid to Sankaran
In Short
Tributes were paid to former IAS officer SR Sankaran on his 92nd birth anniversary at the Bapatla Collectorate, honoring his dedication to the poor.
Guntur: Bapatla district revenue officer S Lavanna said that SR Sankaran was an IAS officer who worked with integrity, honesty, humility, selflessness and commitment. On the occasion of the 92nd birth anniversary of Sankaran, a garland was placed at his statue on the Collectorate premises in Bapatla on Thursday under the auspices of the Forum for Better Bapatla.
Speaking on the occasion, Lavanna said that Sankaran is a symbol of values and a synonym for humanity. Forum secretary Dr PC Sai Babu explained that the compassion and kindness shown by Sankaran towards the poor and fellow employees is indescribable and that his life is exemplary for today’s generation.
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