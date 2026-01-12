It is the International Kite Festival will be held on Parade Grounds, Secunderabad from 13th to 15th January. Kites will be flown every day between 10.00 a.m. and 9.00 p.m. So people who love kites can make this their day outing. Hyderabad festivals 2026

In addition to the excitement In addition, a unique Drone Show will be organised both days at Gachibowli Stadium. The show will highlight the latest drones with multi-color LED lights that perform flawlessly coordinated aerial maneuvers to provide the most stunning visual experience.

International Kite & Sweet Festival will be organised on January 13-15, 2026 at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi. It'll be a medium to present the culture and tradition of Telangana.

The Kite Festival will witness participation from 19 countries, videlicet, Indonesia, Australia, Canada, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Japan, Portugal, Vietnam, Malaysia, Italy, Switzerland, Algeria, Singapore, Russia, Ukraine, and France. A aggregate of 40 International and 55 public vampire pamphlets from 15 Indian countries are anticipated to share in the jubilee.

Hot Air Balloon Festival will be organised on January 16-18, 2026. It will see the participation of 15 International standard hot air balloons from European countries.

The event will be organised in two sessions - the Morning session at locations in the outskirts of Hyderabad and Evening session at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad. The Night Glow Balloon will be the centre of attraction of the evening programme.