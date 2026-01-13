Hyderabad set the standard for driving in cities and boasts the highest driving test pass rate of 98%..

About 2.3 lakh people took Hyderabad driving licence test last year, of which as many as 2.25 lakh Hyd highest pass rate their first attempt. Even if they failed the first time, they managed to pass at the second attempt, with negligible failures of just 78 from the approximate 5,000 first-time failures.

While some may find this reason to celebrate, road safety campaigners have their concerns on the abnormal high success rate. Corruption of middlemen and lack of implementation of driving test procedure is what many analysts believe is causing the problem which, according to road safety experts, compromises safety on roads.

“The way driving tests are conducted is highly defective,” said Vinod Kanumala, executive president of the Indian Federation of Road Safety. “An MVI or assistant MVI should test-drive applicants for at least 10 to 15 minutes to check their driving skills. That’s not happening now. Nearly 95% applicants take help from agents or driving schools and obtain licences without any prior knowledge or training. Sooner or later, they are going to drive on roads and cause accidents.”

An insider at driving centres said: "Agents help people get a licence even if they know nothing about driving. They charge anywhere between Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per head. No real test is conducted on them and they assure people licences for two-wheelers as well as four-wheelers."