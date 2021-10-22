1 Billion vaccine doses milestone: Governor Tamilisai hails scientists, doctors & health workers

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday lauded the efforts of scientists, doctors, healthcare workers and frontline warriors for their efforts in enabling the

country achieve the milestone of administering 100 crore vaccine doses.

"This is a historic day and we have achieved a great landmark in our vaccination drive by administering a record one billion vaccine doses in our fight against the Covid pandemic," she added.

Dr Tamilisai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership in guiding the country on its massive vaccination drive.

The Governor visited the ESIC Medical College and interacted with doctors, students and staff. She stated that the country has disproved the cynicism about its capability to vaccinate its large population and emerged victorious by administering 100 crore vaccine doses in less than a year. "We are proud that we have taken the vaccines produced indigenously and we have also supplied our vaccines to many other countries.

Indian scientists have made us proud," she remarked. The Governor appealed to those who are yet to get vaccinated to take doses at the earliest and shun hesitancy so as to protect self, family members. She stated that the vaccines proved safe and effective in protecting people from deadly Covid pandemic.

The Governor witnessed vaccination at the ESIC hospital and congratulated a beneficiary on getting vaccinated, while appreciating doctors and staff. Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan, Governor's husband and eminent nephrologist Dr P Soundararajan, ESIC Medical College Dean Dr Srinivas and others were present.