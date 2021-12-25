10 Omicron patients recover: Telangana State detects 38 cases

Hyderabad: As many as ten international passengers who had arrived from 'at-risk' and 'non-risk' countries and tested positive for Omicron variant have recovered from the infection in the city. According to the media bulletin of the Public Health Directorate on Friday, ten persons diagnosed with Omicron have recovered.

The State has detected 38 cases of Omicron based on genome sequencing. The recoveries indicate low severity of the variant as suggested by the Public Health experts. However, the transmission of Omicron remains six times higher than the Delta and Covid

The active cases of Covid stood at 162; the recoveries were 210. As many as 10,912 passengers arrived from 'at-risk' countries screened at the RGIA till date. On Friday, 883 passengers came to Hyderabad from 'at-risk' countries, the Health department data showed.