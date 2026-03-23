1,000-year-old Rashtrakuta hero stone cries for protection

Hyderabad: A 1,000-year-old hero stone sculpture with Saiva affiliation, located near the Beerappa temple at Manchirevula village in Gandipet, is in a state of neglect. Archaeologist Siva Nagireddy, CEO of Pleach India Foundation, inspected the site following information from Sriramoju Haragopal. The sculpture depicts a decorated hero in the Alidhasana posture, holding a sword and shield. A peculiar feature is a snake with its hood open seen above the hero's head. Iconographical details date the historical piece to the Rashtrakuta period of the 10th century CE.

Currently prone to sun and rain, the significant find demands immediate shelter. Siva Nagireddy has appealed to local priests Parameswar and Siddheshwar of the Virabhadra temple to ensure its preservation. Srinath Reddy, Sivakrishna, and Sagar also participated in the inspection programme. This rare artefact represents a vital link to the region's medieval history and requires urgent intervention from authorities to prevent further deterioration of its intricate carvings and unique s