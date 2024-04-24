  • Menu
11 medical facilities pay Rs 5.11 cr in property tax

11 medical facilities pay Rs 5.11 cr in property tax
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) informed that under the Early Bird Scheme for the financial year 2024–25, a total of 11 medical facilities in different parts of the city belonging to Yashoda Hospitals paid Rs 5.11 crore towards property tax, receiving a total rebate of Rs 26.92 lakh.

The management of the hospital met with GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Tuesday and handed over the cheques. The scheme, which commenced on April 1, offers a five per cent rebate to those who pay their property tax before April 30.

The rebate is only for the current financial year’s property tax. With only a week left for the Early Bird Scheme, the Citizen Service Centre (CSC) at the GHMC Head Office and circle-level offices will be open for payment of property tax even on Sundays. They will operate from 8 am to 8 pm.

X