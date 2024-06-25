12 held in Old City murder case at Shahalibanda

Hyderabad: The Shahalibanda police have arrested 12 persons in connection with a murder and an attempted murder case. The incident occurred on the intervening nights of June 18 and 19 in the Shahalibanda area.

According to the police, as many as 18 persons were involved in the incident, and 12 were arrested; six are absconding.

The arrested persons were: Mohammad Asad (35), who was previously involved in 14 cases and rowdy-sheeter of Kalapathar, Hussain Pasha alias Ashu (23), earlier involved in four cases, Mohammed Subhan Khan (20), previously involved in a case; Mohammed Anwar alias Anna (34), earlier involved in four cases and suspect-sheet of Kalapathar; Mohammed Adnan Uddin (26), Mohammed Ismail alias Qurram (37), Saif Ali Khan alias Arbaz (21), Abdullah Khan (18), Shaik Dastagir (20), Syed Yakub Ali (19), Osman Bin Khalid Yamani (22) and Aman Ali Hashmi (18).

Mehsan Bin Samad Misri, who was previously involved in four cases, Imran, Ghouse, Mazhar, Sohail, and Dastagir are absconding.

Sneha Mehra, DCP South Zone, said on the night of June 18, a dispute over money at the Fancy Chicken Centre in Mecca Colony in Shahalibanda, escalated into a violent altercation. The conflict, initially between Mazar and Sohail, rapidly drew multiple participants.

During the brawl, Wajid was attacked by a group of assailants.

His brothers, Sajid and Khadeer, rushed to assist him, but were also attacked with knives. In the melee of violence, Syed Faqruddin, who was passing by near Fatima Hospital, was fatally stabbed by Mohammad Asad and his associates, Hussain Pasha and Mohammed Subhan Khan,” said the DCP.

The police said, following the recent incidents and bodily offences in the area, it has been observed that shop and restaurant’ owners are running their businesses beyond the permitted hours, despite instructions by the government: all such establishment owners are advised to close establishments as per government regulations; otherwise, legal action will be taken against them.

‘Since there have been repeated violations of government rules, the police have to tighten their grip and focus on patrolling, vehicle checking, and disarming operations that are being conducted. We have booked cases against people found in possession of arms, those using vehicles without number plates, and those and those consuming and possessing narcotic substances.

The police requested that parents and family members make their children abide by rules and not engage in rowdyism and other illegal activities. As there will be zero tolerance against any activity that disturbs peace and creates law and order issues, all should abide by the law.