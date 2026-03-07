130 maoists surrender with weapons in Hyderabad

A major development occurred today as 130 Maoists surrendered with their weapons in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Command Control Centre. The Maoists arrived in four buses and handed over a total of 124 weapons. According to DGP Shivdhar Reddy, 125 of the surrendering Maoists are from Chhattisgarh, four from Telangana, and one from Andhra Pradesh.

The DGP stated that the Maoists are surrendering individually, following instructions from CM Revanth Reddy issued on Police Martyrs' Day. Among those surrendering are three members of the State Committee, ten from the Divisional Committee, and forty from the Area Committee. It appears that the entire PLDA committee led by Devi has surrendered to the government.

Prominent among the surrendering Maoists were key leaders Ma Devi, Bade Chokka Rao, Noone Narasimha Reddy, and Malla Rajireddy, along with gunmen, computer signal operators, and a battalion of the PLA. The surrender marks a significant step in efforts to curb Maoist activities in the region.