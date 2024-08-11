1390 grams gold seized at Shamshabad Airport

In a significant bust, officials from the DRSI intercepted a gold smuggling attempt at Shamshabad Airport. The incident unfolded when a passenger arriving from Dubai was subjected to a thorough inspection of his belongings.

During the inspection, authorities discovered a total of 1,390 grams of gold, valued crores, cleverly concealed beneath the passenger's shoes and hidden behind his backpack.

The passenger has been taken into custody, and DRSI officials have initiated legal proceedings against him as part of their ongoing investigation into the smuggling operation.

This incident underscores the vigilance of airport authorities in combating illegal gold trafficking and protecting the economy from such illicit activities. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation continues.