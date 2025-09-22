16 strays find new homes in GHMC’s adoption drive

Hyderabad: Ina heartwarming initiative for animal welfare, a street dog puppies and Indies adoption programme organised by the GHMC’s veterinary wing at KBR Park on Sunday witnessed enthusiastic participation from animal lovers, resulting in the successful adoption of 16 puppies.

According to GHMC Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Wakil, all the adopted puppies were vaccinated against Rabies, and their new owners were handed official vaccination records to ensure continued care. “Adopters were also advised to bring their pets to the Animal Care Centre for Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgery at the appropriate age, promoting responsible pet ownership and population control,” said Dr Wakil.

The adoption drive not only gave these puppies a safe and loving future but also spread awareness about the importance of adopting Indies and street dogs. Deputy Director Dr Chakrapani Reddy, Khairtabad zone AD Vivekanand, and Veterinary officers Dr Prasanna, Dr Bheekya, among others, were also present at the event.