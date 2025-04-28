16 years on, TG Wakf Mall yet to see light of the day!

Hyderabad: The works of a massive construction project adjacent to the Haj House which started in 2009 remain incomplete and beg for the State government’s attention. The fate of the building structure whose foundation was laid in YSR government under unified AP hangs in balance, even as the structure is in risk of losing its strength owing to the submergence of two floors in the basement with rain water.

As the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be visiting Haj House to flag off the first batch of Haj pilgrims on April 29, there is growing demand from different quarters for the structure’s review and urgency to decide on its future. The 7-floor structure is spread over 3,800 sq feet and was originally meant for commercial use and aimed to help sustain the Waqf Board coffers and funding for welfare schemes of Minorities.

“This building structure whose construction began with much hype nearly two decades back remains incomplete owing to some political reasons. The basement of the incomplete building was filled with water for the past several years, complaints regarding which had been made on several occasions but of no avail. At least now the Revanth Reddy government should complete the works, which may be beneficial not only to people, but various departments under Minority Welfare,” felt Mohd Habeebuddin.

The plaque at the time of foundation describes the project as ‘Garden View Wakf Mall’, whose foundation was laid by former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy on February 22, 2009, in presence of former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, MP Asaduddin Owaisi, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav and several other key personalities of time.

In the past there were also proposals that all Minority offices will be housed under one roof, including minorities training centers, technical and non-technical courses centres for minorities amongst others. Also, there was a proposal that the building be given on a lease to some MNC company but no progress was made during the BRS government. In 2019, there was also a proposal to hand over the development contract to TS Police Housing Corporation.

“Since CM Revanth Reddy is coming to Haj House to flag off the convoy of pilgrims on Tuesday, therefore we request that the CM at least inspect the incomplete building and issue order to complete it for the sake of Minority institutions of State,” urged Nayeemullah Shareef of Waqf Properties Protection Cell.