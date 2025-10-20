1989 Batch of Erramanzil High School holds Reunion

Hyderabad: The1989 batch of Erramanzil High School recently held a reunion, during which they elected new office bearers: President Battu Srinivas, Vice President Sunanda Reddy and Secretary Preamraj.

The event served as an opportunity for classmates to reconnect, celebrate milestones and relive shared memories, strengthening bonds among batchmates. The reunion featured nostalgic activities, icebreaker games, and the sharing of memorabilia.