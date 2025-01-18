2 dead, 2 injured in road accident at Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: In a road accident, a woman and a three-year-old child died, and two others of the same family were injured when the bike they were riding on was hit by a rashly driven truck at Bandlaguda in Mailardevpally early on Friday. The police said that Ruksana Begum (35) and her husband, Waseem Ahmed (40), were heading on a bike along with their two children—son Mohd Muzamil (6) and daughter Shifa (3)—from Langar Houz to Falaknuma when the incident occurred.

When the family reached Bandlaguda main road, an unidentified truck, being driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit their bike from behind. All four fell on the road and sustained injuries.

While Ruksana and Shifa suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot, Waseem and Muzamil are injured. The other motorists, who were passing by, noticed them and alerted the police and called the ambulance. The injured were shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment. The Mailardevpally police are investigating. Efforts are on to identify and arrest the truck driver who is absconding after the accident.