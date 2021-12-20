20% discount on T24 tickets for visitors to Hyderabad National Book Fair

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be giving 20 per cent discount on its travel 24 hours (T24) ticket for those who will be visiting the ongoing 34th Hyderabad National Book Fair that is being organised from December 18 to 28 at NTR stadium.

TSRTC senior officer said The T24 ticket facilitates the passengers of the city to travel any number of times in city services (up to deluxe buses) for 24 hours. The actual price of the ticket is Rs 100 but especially for visitors whoever visits the book fair will be getting 20 percent discount on the ticket.