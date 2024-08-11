212 Caught in Drunk Driving Crackdown: Offenders Face Severe Penalties Under New Law

A robust campaign against drunk driving was conducted this weekend (09.08.2024 &.10.08.2024) leading to the apprehension of a significant 212 offenders.

A total of 165 two-wheelers, 10 three-wheelers, 34 four-wheeler and 3 heavy vehicle drivers were caught.

21 offenders were caught with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml.

All those caught will be produced before the H'ble court.

If anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and cause accidents killing people, such persons will be arrested and sent to jail under section 105 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) for which maximum punishment is 10 years of jail and with fine.