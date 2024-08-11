Live
- Telangana's Seetharama Lift Irrigation project to be inaugurated on Aug 15
- ‘We will remain in our land': Protesting Hindus in Bangladesh seek secure environment
- Himachal produces 21,022 metric tonnes of fish
- Paris Olympics: USA pip China to claim top spot; India finishes 71st
- Will not resume work till demands are not fulfilled: Bengal doctors' association
- SEBI chief, husband issue detailed rebuttal to Hindenburg's 'malicious' allegations
- Sebastian Coe weighs bid for IOC president as Bach steps down
- Paris Olympics: Eiffel Tower evacuated as man climbs Paris landmark ahead of closing ceremony: Reports
- Chelsea sign Pedro Neto for seven-year contract
- J&K govt to strengthen village defence committees & provide modern weapons
Just In
212 Caught in Drunk Driving Crackdown: Offenders Face Severe Penalties Under New Law
Highlights
A robust campaign against drunk driving was conducted this weekend (09.08.2024 &.10.08.2024) leading to the apprehension of a significant 212...
A robust campaign against drunk driving was conducted this weekend (09.08.2024 &.10.08.2024) leading to the apprehension of a significant 212 offenders.
A total of 165 two-wheelers, 10 three-wheelers, 34 four-wheeler and 3 heavy vehicle drivers were caught.
21 offenders were caught with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml.
All those caught will be produced before the H'ble court.
If anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and cause accidents killing people, such persons will be arrested and sent to jail under section 105 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) for which maximum punishment is 10 years of jail and with fine.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS