218 Caught for Drunk Driving in Cyberabad During Weekend Drive; Most on Two-Wheelers
A special weekend drunk driving check by the Cyberabad Traffic Police led to the booking of 218 individuals, with the majority riding two-wheelers.
Cyberabad Traffic Police have apprehended 218 for Drunk Driving in a special weekend enforcement drive, on Saturday. Majority of offenders were two-wheeler riders; 30 were found with dangerously high BAC levels
The Cyberabad Traffic Police booked 176 two-wheeler riders, followed by car drivers (23) and auto-rickshaw drivers (19).
According to official sources, 20 individuals were found with blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels between 200–300 mg/100 ml, and 10 others had alarmingly high BAC levels ranging between 301–500 mg/100 ml. All of them are set to be produced before the court.
As reported in Telangana Today, the police emphasized that offenders involved in fatal accidents while driving under the influence would be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
The offence carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a fine.