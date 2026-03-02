23 flights from Shamshabad airport cancelled

Hyderabad: Airlines are currently halting their operations due to the escalating military tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

As a result of security concerns, they are altering or canceling flight routes, with the primary impact felt on services operating from Hyderabad Airport to Gulf and Arab nations. A total of 23 flights from Shamshabad Airport to various international destinations have been canceled. Similarly, 21 flights arriving in Hyderabad from different countries have also been terminated. Notable cancellations include flights to Dubai, Doha (Qatar), Kuwait, Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, and Muscat.

The sudden cancellation of flights has resulted in significant disruption at Shamshabad Airport. Passengers scheduled to travel to other countries are expressing anxiety over potential missed connections, while individuals arriving from distant locations are being left stranded at the airport. Although some airlines are providing options for ticket refunds or rescheduling, the timeline for the resumption of services remains uncertain amid the prevailing conflict.

The alterations in flight routes are a direct consequence of the instability in the region. Airports in Iran and Israel have either been closed or deemed unsafe, requiring airlines to take longer detours, which have extended flight durations by approximately 2 to 3 hours. It is anticipated that these longer routes will lead to increased fuel expenses and higher ticket prices.

Currently, the situation in both Iran and Israel is fraught with tension. Advisories suggest that travelers intending to fly to Gulf nations should only proceed to the airport after obtaining formal communication from their respective airlines. Meanwhile, the developments in the West Asia have caused concern among the residents of the state capital. Along with Iran, the largest number of city residents are in Gulf countries leading to anxiousness among Hyderabadis about the well-being of their relatives and close friends.

Notably, Hyderabadis return home from the Gulf in large numbers during the holy month of Ramadan. Their travel plans are likely to be affected due to the war. Apart from them, thousands of ordinary city dwellers travel to and from the Gulf and Iran from the city. Their travel has come to a standstill due to the cancellation of flights.