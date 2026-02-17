23 foreigners held for illegal stay during police operation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police apprehended 23 foreigners overstaying in the country during extensive Cordon and Search Operation.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding the illegal stay of individuals, a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was conducted within the jurisdiction of Tolichowki Police Station of Golconda Zone.

The operation conducted on the night of Monday, focused on Paramount Colony (Gates 1 to 4), IAS Colony, and Hakeempet Kunta, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Under the direct supervision of G. Chandra Mohan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Golconda Zone, a force of 250 personnel was deployed.

The strategic execution involved 10 search parties, seven cut-off parties, five lifting parties and two holding points.

The primary objective was to identify foreigners overstaying their visas. With the assistance of Foreigners Regional Registration Office(FRRO), Hyderabad, officials identified 23 foreigners from various countries residing illegally.

In addition to the detention of illegal residents, the police seized 30 two-wheelers without valid documents), nine gas cylinders (three big and six small) used for illegal gas refilling and 53 liquor bottles (180ml and 90ml) possessed/sold illegally.

The DCP said that Golconda Zone police remain committed to ensuring public safety and strictly enforcing residency laws. Further legal action is being initiated against the violators, he said.

Police have not revealed the nationalities of those who were found to be staying with invalid visas and passports. Several foreigners, mostly from African countries, stay in Paramount Colony and other parts of Tolichowki.

Similar operations were conducted on multiple occasions in the past to identify foreigners illegally staying in the city.

In recent months, the police in coordination with FRRO and other agencies deported foreigners who were found to be staying even after expiry of their visas. The action was taken in many drug-related cases allegedly involving foreigners.

Last month, a Nigerian national was arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) for allegedly overstaying in India illegally and associating with drug peddlers, and deported to Nigeria to prevent activities deemed detrimental to national security.



