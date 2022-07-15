25th store of Ushodaya Supermarket opened grandly in Maredpally

The founders and managing director of 'Ushodaya Supermarket', Shri. Yugandhar said that customers confidence is the foundation that any business venture is successful and achieves day-to-day growth. The company opened its 25th store in East Marredpally, on Thursday, 14th July with the lighting of lamp by Smt. Chandana Deepti, IPS. Dy. Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Hyderabad. & Inauguration by Sri Tarun Choudhry Executive Vice President Head Branch Banking, South HDFC Bank.



Shri Yugandhar said, "We set up our first store of Ushodaya Supermarket in AS Rao Nagar, Hyderabad in the year 2005. He explained that they have developed step by step, their quality, trust and opined that this development is possible only with the support of the customers who have come with them. He said that the newly opened store is now the 25th store for their company and they have stores in Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh, all are progressing towards success.



In their stores, he said that everything from essentials to home appliances were available and everything was named for quality. He said that with the high business values, we will continue to gain the admiration of the customers and take steps towards opening more stores.