264 candidates for sarpanch posts withdraw in Ranga Reddy

Rangareddy: Withthe last date of withdrawal for nominations in the second phase under sarpanch category, a total of 499 candidates are in the foray in Ranga Reddy district across 526 gram panchayats and 4,668 wards. These will see polling in three phases. As many as 4,682 polling stations have been identified by the district administration. The polling will be held on December 11, 14 and 19 respectively.

So far 264 candidates have withdrawn their nominations leaving 499 in the contest,” according to the second phase final list of candidates released by the authorities on Sunday. Of the 178 gram panchayats notified for the second phase 13 sarpanches were already declared elected unanimously.

Under the second phase, eight mandals, Moinabad, Shankarpally, Chevella, Shabad, Amangal, Kadthal and Talakondapally, under Chevella and Kandukur revenue divisions, will see polling on December 14. These mandals have 178 gram panchayats and 1,540 wards. Here 1,540 polling stations have been identified where the voters will franchise their right.

Similarly, 451 candidates from ward member category have withdrawn their nominations so far under the second phase leaving 3,508 remaining in the contest for 1,306 wards. Of the total 4,668 wards, already 232 candidates were declared elected unanimously; the remaining 1,306 will go for polling on December 14.

The district administration issued a public notification specifying that 1,989 officers were appointed as polling officials for the elections. The release said a training programme was conducted for the POs for the second time on Saturday. At least 348 were absent. The collector who is also the district election office issued show-cause notices to the errant officials asking them to submit a report.

Telangana Rising Global Summit-2025

Meanwhile, the administration is busy making fool-proof and round-the-clock arrangements for the Telangana Rising Global Summit-2025 schedule to be held at Bharat Future City on December 8-9. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reviewed the arrangements along with authorities on Sunday.

He inspected the digital tunnel and session hall. Later, he instructed officials to complete all arrangements on war-footing. Prabhakar took a glance at the first generation RTC displayed there to showcase its journey from ordinary to electric buses.