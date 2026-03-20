₹3 Crore Investment Scam in Madhapur

In a shocking Madhapur fraud case, a woman has cheated several people in Hyderabad of nearly ₹3 crore. This incident is an example of a growing investment scam India problem.

According to Hyderabad fraud news, the woman contacted people and offered them attractive investment plans. She promised high profits in a short time through online trading and similar schemes. Many people trusted her and invested large amounts of money.

In this financial scam case, the woman assured investors that their money was safe and they would get monthly returns. She promised that she'll be returning the full amount after some time. Because of this, people kept sending her a lot of money again and again.

However, after collecting a huge amount, the woman stopped responding to calls and messages. She did not return any money or give any profits. That is when the investors realised that the woman dupes investors and had cheated them.

This cyber fraud case was reported to the police when one of the victims filed a complaint. The police have officially started investigating on this case and are trying to recover the money.

Such crime news Hyderabad cases are increasing, especially involving fake investment offers. Police have warned people to be careful and not trust unknown investment schemes without checking properly.