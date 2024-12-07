  • Menu
3-day cultural fest by Mumbai Telugu Samiti

Hyderabad: Mumbai Telugu Samiti (MTS) is organising "Sri Venkateshwara Kalyanam" from December 14, from 5.30 pm onwards at BMC Open Grounds, near...

Hyderabad: Mumbai Telugu Samiti (MTS) is organising “Sri Venkateshwara Kalyanam” from December 14, from 5.30 pm onwards at BMC Open Grounds, near Jalvayu Vihar, Hiranandani, Powai.

The three-day event is a celebration of the divine union of Lord Venkateshwara and Goddess Lakshmi, which is considered the ultimate blessing for devotees. Moreover, the event features stalls from various exhibitors selling products such as millets, handloom items, etc.

