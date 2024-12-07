Live
- Prez pays tribute to Ambedkar
- Murmu visits birthplace, dances with women
- CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Courts for Drug Cases, Criticizes Leniency in Punishments
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy honours soldiers amid Armed Forces Flag Day
- Class-10 student dies under suspicious circumstances
- Two gram panchayats bag National Panchayat Awards
- Indian Navy to commission INS Tushil in Russia
- Sports activities aid in overcoming stress
- The Dominant World of AI: The Evolution and Rise of AI
- AP to receive rains further amid depression in southeast Bay of Bengal
3-day cultural fest by Mumbai Telugu Samiti
Hyderabad: Mumbai Telugu Samiti (MTS) is organising “Sri Venkateshwara Kalyanam” from December 14, from 5.30 pm onwards at BMC Open Grounds, near Jalvayu Vihar, Hiranandani, Powai.
The three-day event is a celebration of the divine union of Lord Venkateshwara and Goddess Lakshmi, which is considered the ultimate blessing for devotees. Moreover, the event features stalls from various exhibitors selling products such as millets, handloom items, etc.
