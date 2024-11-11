3-day Poultry India Expo from Nov 27

Hyderabad: The Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA) / Poultry India has announced the 16th edition of Poultry India Expo 2024, the largest international poultry exhibition in South Asia. The event will take place from November 27 to 29 at HITEX Exhibition Complex.

With the theme “Unlocking Poultry Potential”, the expo begins with Knowledge Day, a technical seminar, recognised for bringing together renowned experts from around the world. The event will feature sessions on modern poultry production, innovations in feed mills, nutrition, and animal health.

Uday Singh Bayas, president of IPEMA, said, “This year’s event will spotlight over 400 exhibitors from across 50+ countries, representing various sectors, including breeding, pharmaceuticals, and animal health. The expo will provide an unparalleled opportunity for networking, collaboration, and innovation. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Hyderabad as we work together to shape the future of the poultry industry.”