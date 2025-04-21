3 drug peddlers held, 380 gm of hashish oil worth Rs 3.7L seized

Hyderabad; The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South West Zone team and the Chikkadpally police apprehended three persons for possessing narcotic substance hash oil. They seized 380 grams of contraband worth Rs 3.7 lakh from them. The police arrested drug peddlers D Elisha Vali (26), Gajwelli Nikkel Sai (19) and consumer Gonda Arvind Rao (24).

According to the police, Elisha works as a Swiggy delivery boy; Sai is a private employee; Arvind works in a domestic courier. Elisha and Sai decided to sell ganja and hash oil to earn easy money. “As planned, in March, they went to Sileru, Alluri Sitharama Raju district (AP), purchased 500 gm of hash oil from Yesu and brought it to Hyderabad. A part of oil was sold to needy customers. On information, the police apprehended Elisha and Sai near Papaiah Estate, Chikkadpally, when they were supplying 70 containers of oil to Arvind; they were seized,” said Ande Srinivasa Rao, Additional DCP, Task Force.

The Chikkapally police registered a case U/Sec 8(c) r/w 20 (b) (ii) (B), 27 (b) and 29 of NDPS ACT -1985 against them.

The police appealed to youth/students not to fall prey to drugs and requested parents to keep a watch on their children and feel free to approach or pass information the police to curtail such anti-social activities and strive for a drug-free city.