3 foreign women rescued in Madhapur brothel bust

Hyderabad: Madhapur police conducted a raid on a residential apartment on Monday and rescued three foreign women from a brothel den. Acting on a specific tip-off, police teams searched Orion Elegant Service Apartment located at Survey of India Colony in Chandra Naik Thanda, Madhapur, where prostitution activities were allegedly being organised.

During the raid, police rescued three foreign national women aged between 24 and 26 hailing from Uzbekistan and subsequently shifted them to a rehabilitation centre. The key organiser, identified as Naik, absconded from the location and is currently being traced by police teams. Madhapur police registered a case against the absconding organiser.

Following the operation, police instructed owners and managers of service apartments to strictly verify the identity and valid documentation of all occupants residing on their premises, emphasizing the mandatory maintenance of proper records to prevent illegal activities.